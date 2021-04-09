MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

