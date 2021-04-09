Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,236.42 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Maker has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,236.42 or 0.03821591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $92.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

