Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

