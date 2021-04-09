MAPS (MAPS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $86.06 million and $1.11 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

