Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $52.45, but opened at $51.01. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 52,784 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

