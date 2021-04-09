Markel (NYSE:MKL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,245.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel have outperformed the industry year to date. The insurer strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. It is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. Markel boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level with lower times interest earned concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,164.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,169.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.41.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

