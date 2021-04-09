Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.21 ($1.36).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

