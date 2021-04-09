Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $921.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.80 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

