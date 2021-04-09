Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $377.18 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $340.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

