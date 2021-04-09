MATH Price Tops $2.56 on Major Exchanges (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. MATH has a total market cap of $293.32 million and approximately $812,817.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MATH coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH Profile

MATH is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

MATH Coin Trading

