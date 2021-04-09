Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 2,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

