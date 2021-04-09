Maxim Group Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to “Buy”

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

MESO opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

