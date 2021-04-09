MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,909 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

