McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.80

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 560165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00.

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

