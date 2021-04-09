McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.70.

MCD stock opened at $230.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

