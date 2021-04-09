mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.85 and traded as high as C$12.22. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 43,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.38 million and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

