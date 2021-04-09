Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $93,361.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,041.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

