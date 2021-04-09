MetaMorph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,591.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2,591.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00085067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00627964 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037369 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

