MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MET stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

