Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 91,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,560.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.29.

DML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.40.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

