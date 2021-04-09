Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $1,842,361.64 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MAA opened at $146.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

