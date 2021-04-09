Minter Network Trading Up 108.5% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 108.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $100.72 million and $1.41 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,946,514,176 coins and its circulating supply is 3,741,304,609 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

