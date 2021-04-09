Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of MWK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 386,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 333,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,181 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

