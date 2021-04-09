Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.11 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

