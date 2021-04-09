Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.84 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $46,223.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00486202 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

