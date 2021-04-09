MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

