Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $313.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $227.75 and a 12 month high of $314.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.