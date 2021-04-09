Morgan Stanley Acquires 191,677 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,553,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 191,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.23 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

