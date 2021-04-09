Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of ORIX worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

IX opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

