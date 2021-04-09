Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

IRDM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

