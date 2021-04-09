Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $924.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $740.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $800.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $726.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.74. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $440.00 and a 12 month high of $802.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

