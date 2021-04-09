Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $40,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Glaukos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

