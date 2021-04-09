Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

