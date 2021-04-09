Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.61 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 893,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,607,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

