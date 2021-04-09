MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Down 3.6%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.74 and last traded at $88.32. 1,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 444,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.