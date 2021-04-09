M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $75,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 71,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 51,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

