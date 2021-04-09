Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €253.85 ($298.64).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.