Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $8.46 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $19,291.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

