National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 17 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.79 ($197.01).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, John Pettigrew purchased 18 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.13).

NG opened at GBX 903.50 ($11.80) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 844.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

