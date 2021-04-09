NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $4.44

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00007599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $109.83 million and approximately $333.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.00320359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006631 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,710,847 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

