Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.30. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. 1,082,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.