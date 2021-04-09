Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $10.35. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 244,541 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.