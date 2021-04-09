Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.83. The company had a trading volume of 304,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

