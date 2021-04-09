Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,268.31. 19,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,187.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,080.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,823.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

