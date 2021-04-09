Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,668. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

