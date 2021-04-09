Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.03. 84,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.