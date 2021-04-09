New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NFE opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.