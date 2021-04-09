New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NJR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

