New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

