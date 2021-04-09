New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 578,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 135.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

